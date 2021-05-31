Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,191 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.06% of Sanmina worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sanmina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $34,068,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

