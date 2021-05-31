Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

