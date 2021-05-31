Savix Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00014912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $324,038.98 and $76,909.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,884 coins and its circulating supply is 60,570 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

