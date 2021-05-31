SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

