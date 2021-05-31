SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
About SBM Offshore
