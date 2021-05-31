SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Down 7.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from SBM Offshore’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

