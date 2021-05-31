Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,154.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Scala has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $9,154.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,921,869,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,121,869,004 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

