Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $13 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,345,755 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,929,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

