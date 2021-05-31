Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $17.01 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442,510 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. 256,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

