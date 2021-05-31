Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,496 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $75.89. 13,332,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

