Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 1,545,794 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,794 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,507,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

