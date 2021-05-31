Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 3,201,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,201,938 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.73. 16,160,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

