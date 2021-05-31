Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 29th total of 547,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SCHN opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

