Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.82% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $159,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

