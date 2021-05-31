Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.43% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,425. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

