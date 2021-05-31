Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.71% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 496,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.04. 5,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,902. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16.

