ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,281.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,281.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,092,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,409,142 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.