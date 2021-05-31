Scrypta (LYRA) Tops One Day Volume of $533.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $135,701.24 and approximately $533.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002999 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,995,861 coins and its circulating supply is 17,195,861 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.