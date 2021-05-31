Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.98.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of SAFM opened at $162.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $78,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

