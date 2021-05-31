Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

