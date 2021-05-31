Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $75.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

