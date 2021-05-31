SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439 over the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,246,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

