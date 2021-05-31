Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $132,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

