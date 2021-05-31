Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPTOF remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Senex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Senex Energy
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.