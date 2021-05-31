Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $53.02 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

