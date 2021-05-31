Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 0.3%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

