Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. 4,912,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

