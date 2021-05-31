Sfmg LLC Has $17.06 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

