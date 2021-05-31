SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.