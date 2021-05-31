Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE opened at $137.99 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

