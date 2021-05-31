Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 365.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

