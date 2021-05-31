Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

