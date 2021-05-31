Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,589 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $205.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.57 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.