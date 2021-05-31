Shield Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00012565 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

