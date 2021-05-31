ShipChain Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $88.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

