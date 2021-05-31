ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $179.90 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,634 shares of company stock worth $11,188,695 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.