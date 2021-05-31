Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $993.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,242.87 on Monday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $702.02 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

