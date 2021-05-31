Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $44.93

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Shopping has a market cap of $42.31 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $44.93 or 0.00125243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,501 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

