Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
KAPE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.35). 128,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,553. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £742.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Kape Technologies
