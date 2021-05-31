Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KAPE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.35). 128,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,553. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £742.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

