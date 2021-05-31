Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Rises By 44.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

