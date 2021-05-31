Short Interest in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Grows By 43.9%

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Altabancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $46.00 on Monday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $868.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

