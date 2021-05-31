Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Grows By 42.5%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
