Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Grows By 42.5%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.