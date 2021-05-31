Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Increases By 39.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.05 on Monday. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

