Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 42.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. 13,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,725. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

