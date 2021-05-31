Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Increases By 45.7%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.