Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Increases By 44.9%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 569,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $12.58 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

