Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expands By 43.5%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of CBAN opened at $18.36 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,494 shares of company stock worth $105,901. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.