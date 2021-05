Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Grows By 41.1%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.