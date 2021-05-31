Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Grows By 41.1%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.