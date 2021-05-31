Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Increases By 38.2%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Euronav stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 987,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

