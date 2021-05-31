Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Increases By 44.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 908,700 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.83 on Monday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

