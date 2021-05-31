Short Interest in Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Rises By 44.6%

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSYC stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Global Trac Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

